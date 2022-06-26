Canberra United have re-signed talented 19-year-old defender Emma Ilijoski on a two-year contract to keep her in the capital until 2024.
The Young Matilda has made 22 A-League Women's appearances for Canberra in two seasons, with 2022-23 set to be her third with the club.
"It's fantastic to be back with Canberra United for another season," Ilijoski said.
"As a local, Canberra is my team and I am thrilled to be back in green for two more years.
"There's nothing quite like pulling on the green shirt in front of our loyal supporters and I am excited by the prospect of what the next two seasons will bring."
The left-back came through Gungahlin United and the Canberra United Academy before reaching the top level of women's domestic football.
"We have a superb set-up at the club and there's promise that we can achieve great things over the next campaign," Ilijoski said.
"I'm looking forward to working with Njegosh Popovich and his coaching staff and helping Canberra United achieve success. I am ready to give my all for the success of this team and can't wait to get started."
New United coach Popovich expected Ilijoski to remain a key player in their team's championship campaign and especially praised her leadership qualities at both ends of the park.
"Emma is a top-class defender and adds solidity to our defensive work," Popovich said.
"But it's not just that which makes her a standout operator. Her ability to join in with the attack as an overlapping threat is well-known.
"She reads the game well, is coachable, and is a popular member of the squad amongst our supporters. As a co-captain of the Junior Matildas, she has true leadership qualities and that is noticeable in the way that she plays the game.
"We are delighted she has agreed to commit her immediate future to the club, and we are looking forward to seeing her progress as a player and as person throughout the next two years."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
