A-League Women: Canberra United announce 'top-class' signing Emma Ilijoski on two-year deal

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
June 26 2022 - 8:00pm
Young Matildas and Canberra United star Emma Ilijoski. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra United have re-signed talented 19-year-old defender Emma Ilijoski on a two-year contract to keep her in the capital until 2024.

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

