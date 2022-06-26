Woman dies in Hume Highway crash near Marulan

A woman has died following a single-vehicle crash on the Hume Highway just north of Marulan on Sunday afternoon.
About 1.30pm, emergency services were called to the highway near the intersection with Wollumbi Road, Marulan, following reports that a car travelling north had left the roadway and continued over an embankment before hitting a tree.
Witnesses who saw the car go off the road went to the assistance of the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle. However, the woman driver died at the scene.
While the driver is yet to be formally identified, she is believed to be aged in her 70s.
Officers from the NSW Hume police district attended the scene.
They are appealing for any dashcam footage, or for witnesses who have not yet come forward to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
It is the second fatal accident on the Hume Highway stretch of dual carriageway between Goulburn and Moss Vale in the just over two weeks.
On Saturday, June 11, a car with three male occupants travelling northbound on the highway near Sutton Forest veered onto the median strip and hit a tree. One of the passengers, an 18-year-old man, died in the crash.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
