Fallout of Barilaro appointment will be watched very carefully federally

Judgement should be withheld until all the facts are known - whether from the publication of the much-awaited Pezzullo report, or from glosses supplied by others, including politicians, with an interest in the outcome. As yet, the government has not committed to a public report - and one can imagine any number of guilty parties insisting that national security considerations within it mean the public should never know. On the other hand, the Labor government - intended victim of the extremely dirty work, which is of Zinoviev letter proportions - was not, and is not amused. It is in no mood to forgive anyone who ought to have a guilty conscience, or who conveniently absented themselves at vital moments of its execution.

