The Canberra Times

Fallout of Barilaro appointment will be watched very carefully federally

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
Updated June 26 2022 - 10:56am, first published 10:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Barilaro. Picture: Getty Images

Spare a thought for Michael Coutts-Trotter, the Secretary of the NSW Premiers Department. He has been asked, in effect, to decide which of several versions of how John Barilaro was appointed "on merit" to a cushy $500,000 trade commissioner job in New York most closely approximates the truth.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.