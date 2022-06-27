The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT trial hears police interview with Raminder Kahlon accused of conspiring with Abdul El-Debel to defraud Finance Department

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated June 27 2022 - 10:45pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raminder Kahlon is one of two men on trial in the ACT Supreme Court accused of conspiring to defraud the Commonwealth. Picture: Toby Vue

A Finance Department IT consultant accused of conspiring to defraud the Commonwealth was told phone recordings involving him were "contrary to what you've been telling us" after he denied any wrongdoing during a police interview.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.