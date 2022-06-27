The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Anthony Albanese's decision on independents' staffing numbers was arrogant, stupid

Crispin Hull
By Crispin Hull
June 27 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's decision to cut independents staff numbers was stupid. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Labor and the nation would have been better off with a hung Parliament and minority government. That way, Labor would have been saved from itself.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crispin Hull

Crispin Hull

Columnist

Crispin Hull is a former editor of The Canberra Times and a regular columnist.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.