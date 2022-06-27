Canberra's Nick Kyrgios has not held back in criticising one of Wimbledon's renowned traditions.
"I think it's the stupidest thing ever, to be brutally honest," Kyrgios told the press at the All England Club.
The 27-year-old said he was "dreading" playing best-of-five sets in his men's doubles matches alongside fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis at the tournament.
The number-10 seeds are one the most exciting pairings in the men's doubles draw after their electric play and on-court antics entertained tennis fans during their Australian Open run earlier this year.
In that unforgettable grand slam victory the duo played in a best-of-three set format.
"I'm not really looking forward to playing best-of-five sets doubles," Kyrgios said.
"I don't know why it's best-of-five sets.
"No-one wants to play best-of-five sets doubles. No-one wants to watch best-of-five sets doubles.
"So I'm excited but I'm also dreading the fact that if it's one set all, I'm going to have to be playing three more sets of doubles.
"That's why I haven't played it before. It doesn't make sense because I've always gone pretty well here in singles.
"So I'm not going to, on my off day, play potentially five sets of doubles."
Kyrgios and Kokkinakis line up against Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene and Korea's Soonwoo Kwon in the men's doubles first round at Wimbledon on Wednesday.
Before that match Kyrgios will begin his singles campaign tomorrow against Englishman Paul Jubb.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
