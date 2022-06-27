The Canberra Times
Garran home breaks suburb record again with $3.787 million sale

By Sara Garrity
Updated June 27 2022 - 12:31am, first published 12:28am
This is not the first time the property at 69 Brereton Street has set a new benchmark for the suburb.

A four-bedroom home in Garran has broken the suburb's price record after it sold for $3.787 million via private negotiations.

