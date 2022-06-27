The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Allhomes

Loved family home in Florey sells for $1.31 million

By Sara Garrity
Updated June 27 2022 - 12:35am, first published 12:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The four-bedroom residence at 2 Ennor Crescent was a perfect home for the vendors, who had lived there for years.

A well-loved family home in Florey sold under the hammer on Saturday for $1.31 million when a third bidder disrupted what was a two-horse race.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.