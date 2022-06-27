The Canberra Times
Young Matilda Emma Ilijoski eyes continued rise at Canberra United

Melanie Dinjaski
Melanie Dinjaski
June 27 2022
Emma Ilijoski has re-signed with Canberra United. Picture: Capital Football

Newly re-signed Canberra United defender Emma Ilijoski is confident taking the next steps in her football career - both internationally and domestically - under the guidance of coach Njegosh Popovich and his staff at the club.

