Newly re-signed Canberra United defender Emma Ilijoski is confident taking the next steps in her football career - both internationally and domestically - under the guidance of coach Njegosh Popovich and his staff at the club.
The Young Matilda was officially announced on Monday as the latest player to be locked in for the next A-League Women season and beyond, with a two-year contract keeping Ilijoski in green until 2024.
Rising through the ranks in her hometown from Gungahlin United to the top flight of domestic women's football, Ilijoski will be hoping to continue to develop her game and maybe even make a push for the Matildas with the Women's World Cup just around the corner next year.
"Njegosh, Antoni [Jagarinec] and mentors Nicole [Begg] and Ash [Sykes] are players and coaches that I've looked up to for a really long time now," Ilijoski said.
"Growing up they were always part of the scene, so I'm really, really excited to start working with them again, and see what they can bring out of me and the team."
Support staff Nicole Begg said Popovich's five years as an assistant coach with the Junior Matildas highlights how he can help players like Ilijoski grow.
"Goshy has got a lot of experience developing players with his experience with the national team," Begg said of the head coach.
Ilijoski was "ecstatic" to remain with Canberra United and is enthusiastic about the side's potential to deliver the fans a championship.
"Not that long ago, I was on the other side of the fence," the 19-year-old left back said. "So I know what this club means to its fans.
"That [fanbase] is what sets Canberra apart from a lot of the other teams.
"It's a really special relationship, and it's something that I don't take for granted at all."
United are still yet to lock their complete squad for the upcoming season, and more signing announcements are expected. Nickoletta Flannery re-signed last week marking her return after sitting out all of last year due to an ACL injury.
"We really missed her last season on and off the field," Ilijoski said.
"She's a great person and player so I'm really excited to get back to work with her. She's been killing it lately as well."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
