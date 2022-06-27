A career criminal has been granted bail despite having an hour-long stand-off with police before he surrendered and was arrested for allegedly driving a stolen car.
Watson man Gavin Massey is alleged to have breached his parole when police say he and Moncrieff woman Jennifer Hanson, who was on an intensive correction order, committed new offences.
Massey, 39, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle without consent while Hanson, 28, faces charges of riding in a motor vehicle without consent, three counts of obtaining property by deception and one count of making off without payment.
Both faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, when Massey pleaded not guilty and was granted bail.
Police allege Massey stole a silver Hyundai Elantra on June 8 from a residence in Kambah.
Ten days later, the car was allegedly recorded on CCTV in Gungahlin being driven by a man while a woman with dark hair, alleged to be Hanson, sat in the passenger seat.
The silver Hyundai was later allegedly used to steal a red Ford Ranger from a house in Gungahlin.
Purchases for alcohol and tobacco are subsequently alleged to have been made in Belconnen by Hanson using a NAB credit card, which belonged to the owner of the Ford Ranger and was left in the car.
Police found the Hyundai abandoned in McKellar two days later, on June 20, and seized it for forensic examination.
On Saturday, police located Massey and Hanson at a residence in Moncrieff.
Massey is alleged to have tried to escape via a back window before locking the windows and doors.
The police say they spent an hour negotiating with Massey before he unlocked the doors and was arrested.
When both faced court on Monday, Hanson pleaded to be released and told the court "jail is not for me".
Special magistrate Margret Hunter said the case against Hanson, who is on a three-year intensive correction order, was stronger compared to Massey.
Ms Hunter said she would reconsider giving Hanson bail on Thursday if she was provided with more information about the woman's mental health.
Until then, Hanson remains in the Alexander Maconochie Centre, while Massey is on bail and scheduled to appear in court again on September 5.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
