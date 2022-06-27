The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Greens need to practice what they preach on spending

By Letters to the Editor
Updated June 27 2022 - 8:10pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
If the ACT Greens are serious about spending money wisely they should drop plans for extending the light rail to Woden. Picture: Keegan Carroll

I almost choked on my Weet-Bix. There was Jo Clay, Greens MLA ("ACT racing industry does not deserve $40 million in government funding", canberratimes.com.au, June 27) arguing against funding the industry on the grounds the funds could be better spent on a range of purposes including public housing, solar panels, trees, bike paths, street and music festivals or providing extra staff to hospitals, schools and aged care.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.