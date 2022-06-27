ACT Policing are seeking help finding a Canberra teenager who has not been seen since she left her workplace on Saturday afternoon.
Police said Maryam Majeed, 17, left work in Phillip about 2.15pm.
She is described as being of middle-eastern appearance, with long dark hair, dark eyes and of slim build.
Maryam was last seen wearing a dark jacket, dark leggings, striped shirt and red sneakers.
"Police and Maryam's family hold concerns for her welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating her," ACT police said.
"Police would like to speak with any of Maryam's friends who have had contact with her in the past three days."
Anyone who may have any information that could help police in locating Maryam is urged to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444 and quote reference P2083384.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
