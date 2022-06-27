The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Book now for the Canberra Wine District Fireside Festival, OTIS truffle events, Truffle Week at Verity Lane, Christmas in July at QT Canberra and some luxury home-delivery from Providoor

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated June 27 2022 - 5:35am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Fireside Festival celebrates the best of our cool climate wines. Picture: Sammy Hawker

Join local winemakers as they launch this year's Fireside Festival, showcasing the diversity of the district's cool climate wines.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.