Join local winemakers as they launch this year's Fireside Festival, showcasing the diversity of the district's cool climate wines.
The VIP launch will be held at Cahoots Bar at QT Canberra on July 8, from 6-8pm, and your $70 entry includes a commemorative Plumm tasting glass, more than 30 wines to taste and a grazing table from the Capitol Bar and Grill kitchen.
Other events in the mini-festival, which runs from July 8 to 17, include live music and wine at Tallagandra Hills; an outdoor wine market at Dairy Flat Road; truffles and wine at Lerida Estate; food and wine pairings at Yarrh wines; live music at Capital Wines; wine by the fire in Bungendore at Sapling Yard; and more.
There's also a Meet the Winemaker dinner at Capitol Bar and Grill on July 14.
For a full list of events and booking details head to canberrawines.com.au
Otis Dining Hall dinners are always a highlight of the truffle season and this year there's an extra special event.
Join chef Damian Brabender for a special limited series at Pialligo Truffles in a day that includes fine food, wine, and a truffle hunt.
Be welcomed by truffle canapés and signature Otis sparkling cocktails at the Truffle Inn, located at the Pialligo Truffle farm, before joining the truffle hunt.
The team from Muddy Pawz will lead you through the picturesque truffle patch, pointing out the tell-tale signs of what to expect below the surface, as the truffle pups sniff out the culinary treasure.
Then join the team back at the dining deck by the fireplace where you'll be served food prepared by the Otis team. Learn how to use truffles in your cooking at home with tips from Brabender as he talks through the many uses of the rare ingredient.
July 23 and 30. Details at: otisdininghall.com.au
Otis also has a special set of cook at home menus available. They change each week. Five courses for $95pp, includes a good swag of truffle-inspired dishes such as scallops with truffle butter and forest mushroom crumb and truffle pannacotta with chocolate, hazelnut and mandarin syrup.
Truffle Week is in full swing at Verity Lane Market, running until July 2. This year it will see vendors showcase a week of exclusive truffle-infused dishes across all four kitchens including potato, truffle and prosciutto pizza from Pizza Artigiana, truffled spaghetti carbonara from Pasta Artigiana, shoyu truffle ramen from Ramen Daddy and so much more.
The truffle theme continues through to the bar with a Unico Zelo "Truffle Hound" Nebbiolo, as well as a spectacular truffle negroni made up of truffle-infused Underground gin, stirred down with Punt e Mes, house-made bitters and cold-drip coffee.
If you're in need of a fabulous excuse for a festive feast, the QT Lounge will be serving up a banquet with a side of Canberra skyline views worthy of a memorable Christmas in July.
There'll be an opulent spread of fresh seafood, lobster and Sydney rock oysters, roasted corn-fed chicken and pork roasts to share, and classic desserts to round off the evening. This festive feast will be perfectly paired with a selection of premium wines to make merry.
Make a list of friends, check it twice, and book now. Saturday, July 9, from 6.30pm. $120pp.
Details: qthotels.com
If the price of petrol has put a foodie trip to Sydney out of the question, here's the next best thing. Providoor has announced a delicious selection of winter menus available for delivery over the coming months from some of Sydney's best restaurants, direct to your door in Canberra.
Sample Josh Niland's signature fish pie with seasonal smoked fish in a creamy velouté with leek, peas and dill from his Fish Butchery restaurant, or enjoy a Malaysian feast with warming favourites such as angus rendang and Hainan chicken from Ho Jiak.
There are different menus available, from full dinner parties to quick family mid-week meals.
Details at: sydney.providoor.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
