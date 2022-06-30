The Canberra Times
Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from July 2, 2022

Karen Hardy
Karen Hardy
June 30 2022 - 2:00am
Author events

Michael Robotham will be in Canberra on July 5 at Harry Hartog at the ANU. Picture: Marina Neil

July 5: Michael Robotham will be In Conversation with Shelley Burr on his latest book Lying Beside You - the third book in his bestselling Cyrus Haven and Evie Cormac series. Free but registration is required for this event. Harry Hartog, University Ave, Acton, from 6pm-7.30pm. See: harryhartog.com.au

