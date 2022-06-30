July 9: Meet the team behind the book Australia's Wild Weird Wonderful Weather, author Stephanie Owen Reeder and illustrator Tania McCartney. Drawing inspiration from the book, various weather-inspired activities will be on offer for participants to use their creativity to complete. Participants will also hear about some weird and wonderful weather facts and explore how the book was created. Bookplate Cafe will be open with refreshments for purchase. This event is presented in partnership with Questacon and their Mid-winter Nights event series. National Library Foyer. From 6pm-8pm. See: nla.gov.au