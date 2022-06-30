July 5: Michael Robotham will be In Conversation with Shelley Burr on his latest book Lying Beside You - the third book in his bestselling Cyrus Haven and Evie Cormac series. Free but registration is required for this event. Harry Hartog, University Ave, Acton, from 6pm-7.30pm. See: harryhartog.com.au
July 8: Head to the National Library of Australia for an Imagineer-inspired workshop and storytime with the book's author, Christopher Cheng. Workshop participants will be able to build a contraption of their own imagination. At select times throughout the evening, Cheng will read The Imagineer. Bookplate Cafe will be open with refreshments for purchase. This event is presented in partnership with Questacon and their Mid-winter Nights event series. National Library Foyer. From 6pm-8pm. See: nla.gov.au
July 9: Meet the team behind the book Australia's Wild Weird Wonderful Weather, author Stephanie Owen Reeder and illustrator Tania McCartney. Drawing inspiration from the book, various weather-inspired activities will be on offer for participants to use their creativity to complete. Participants will also hear about some weird and wonderful weather facts and explore how the book was created. Bookplate Cafe will be open with refreshments for purchase. This event is presented in partnership with Questacon and their Mid-winter Nights event series. National Library Foyer. From 6pm-8pm. See: nla.gov.au
July 12: The 22nd Manning Clark Lecture 2022, RESET: Restoration of Australia After the Pandemic Recession, will be given by Professor Ross Garnaut at Manning Clark Hall, Kambri Precinct, ANU, at 6pm. See: trybooking.com/BZYRM.
July 12: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, award-winning journalist and author Paul Daley will be in conversation with Peter Fray on his new book, Jesustown, a multi-generational saga about Australian frontier violence and cultural theft. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
July 20: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, historians Carolyn Holbrook, Joan Beaumont and Frank Bongiorno will be in conversation on Lessons from History, edited by Carolyn Holbrook, Lyndon Megarrity and David Lowe, a collection of essays which addresses the greatest challenges facing Australia and the world. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
July 21: Richard Broinowski will be In Conversation with Dr Sue Wareham on his latest book Fact or Fission? 12pm-1.30pm at Harry Hartog, ANU. Registrations essential at harryhartog.com.au
July 26: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Geraldine Brooks will be in conversation with Alex Sloan on Geraldine's new novel, Horse, a vivid and unique story for lovers of sweeping historical fiction. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU, 6pm. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events
July 29: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Dr Norman Swan will be in conversation with Laura Tingle on Norman's new book, So You Want To Live Younger Longer?, the ultimate guide on what you can do at any age to stay young and healthy longer. Manning Clark Auditorium, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU, 6pm. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events
July 10: At 2.30pm at Muse, join Inala Cooper, author of Marrul: Aboriginal Identity and the Fight for Rights, in conversation with ABC Canberra journalist Dan Bourchier. See: musecanberra.com.au.
Tuesdays: At 11am each Tuesday, The Book Cow in Green Square will offer stories, games and activities designed for babies and toddlers up to five years of age. More information: bookcow.com.au.
July 6: The Canberra chapter of the Tough Guy Book Club meets at King O'Malley's, 131 City Walk, Canberra, from 7pm to 9.30pm. Future dates are August 3, September 1, October 5, November 2 and December 7. President of the Canberra chapter is Adam Bartlett, phone 0468 942 182. See: toughguybookclub.com.
The 2022 Australian Catholic University Prize for Poetry is now open for all Australian residents to submit their finest works on the theme of "Hope". Entries close on July 4, 2022. More information: acu.edu.au.
August 10-14: The Canberra Writers Festival will be back with a full program of more than 60 live events including the opening night dinner, panel sessions and more. See: canberrawritersfestival.com
Youth nature-writing prize Poem Forest invites students and teachers across Australia to use their words to create tangible climate action, planting a tree for every poem submitted. It's open until September 23. See: redroompoetry.org/projects/poem-forest/
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
