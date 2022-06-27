The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

CIT to stop internal audit as integrity commission investigates contracts to Patrick Hollingworth

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated June 27 2022 - 5:11am, first published 4:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Canberra Institute of Technology has halted its independent internal audit into a nearly $5 million contract awarded to a "complexity and systems thinker" at the direction of the ACT Integrity Commissioner.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.