Review: Geraldine Brooks has written a novel about horses and racing that is suffused with joy

By Mark Thomas
July 1 2022 - 2:00pm
Geraldine Brooks, with horse. Picture: Randi Baird
  • Horse, by Geraldine Brooks. Hachette, $39.99.

Depictions of the horse as God are usually associated with George Stubbs' paintings of English thoroughbreds - flanks glistening, tails coiffed, nostrils flared, heads tossed high.

