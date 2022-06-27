Even now, more than two years after the pandemic first hit us hard, we are learning new things about it. This thing continues to astound.
In the second half of last year, four times as many COVID-19 patients were admitted to intensive care than in the previous two waves of the virus. The variant packed more punch.
New research shows that a higher proportion of those taken ill between late June and the beginning of November required ventilation - and a higher percentage of them died.
And all kinds of indirect implications are emerging - like transport emissions rising as we came out of lockdowns.
Australia's greenhouse gas emissions increased in the last year, according to new data.
A quarterly update of the national greenhouse gas inventory says there was a 0.8 per cent increase in emissions in 2021, equal to 4.1 million tonnes more than the same period in 2020.
One of the reasons was that we got back on the road. The recovery of agriculture after the drought also increased the burning of fossil fuels.
If the pandemic and global warming weren't enough, food prices are rising. We have some tips for trying to avoid paying more.
It's all to do with buying what's in season. Maybe give up the most expensive foods, like meat, once a week
It's not only humans who have had it tough. Bees are in trouble, too.
An emergency biosecurity zone has been imposed to stop their movement across NSW after the deadly parasite varroa mite was discovered.
The mite was found last week at hives near the Port of Newcastle, with a further detection on Saturday at hives belonging to a commercial beekeeper about 10km away.
The head of the Australian honey bee industry council, Danny Le Feuvre, said up to 100 hives have been destroyed near the port as part of containment measures.
Maybe space will be a refuge for us all.
American space agency NASA has successfully launched its first ever rocket from Australia.
NASA launched the commercial rocket at Nhulumbuy on the Gove Peninsula area of the Northern Territory last night, taking off from the lands of the Gumatj people who were consulted throughout the process.
One is now delivering coffee to tables in a bakery in Canberra.
Proprietor Jack Wang says the non-human delivery was because of COVID: "Because of the coronavirus, everywhere shut down, especially hospitality. That's why we bring this to my small coffee shop to reduce the pressure on my staff."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
