Three ACT public schools have sent students into remote learning for the last week of Term 2 as staffing shortages continue to impact the education system.
Amaroo School has sent years 5, 6 and 8 into remote learning until Tuesday, returning to campus on Wednesday.
Advertisement
Duffy Primary School year 1 and 2 students will be at home for the rest of the week, as will the year 7 and 8 students at Lanyon High School.
Meanwhile, students at Catholic systemic schools may not be able to attend school on Thursday because of a strike planned by the Independent Education Union NSW/ACT branch in conjunction with the NSW Teachers Federation.
READ MORE:
All schools have been severely affected by COVID-19 absences as well as a worse-than-average flu season.
Schools are facing between 10 to 30 per cent of staff being absent on any given day.
Classes are being split up or combined regularly to cover for absent staff.
Public schools have been sending certain cohorts into remote learning intermittently when there are not enough teachers to operate safely.
It comes as COVID hospitalisations remain at a record high in Canberra.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.