review: Cadre Country is a no-holds-barred assessment of China's failures and triumphs

By T.j. Collins
July 1 2022 - 2:00pm
  • Cadre Country: How China became the Chinese Communist Party, by John Fitzgerald. UNSW Press, $39.99.

In a recent Hoover Institution webinar, China historian John Fitzgerald described his new book as an "unapologetic intervention in [the] ongoing information war" that China is waging against the West. That's one way of putting it.

