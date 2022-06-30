The Canberra Times
Capital Life: What's on in the Canberra arts scene from July 2, 2022

Amy Martin
Amy Martin
June 30 2022
Art Simone and Etcetera Etcetera are bringing their national tour, As Seen On TV, to Canberra this weekend. Picture: Supplied

National Photographic Portrait Prize

Technically the exhibition has been open since June 25, but with this year's winner of the National Photographic Portrait Prize announced on Friday, this weekend is the perfect time to check it out. All 50 finalists will be on show, reflecting the distinctive vision of Australia's aspiring and professional portrait photographers, and the unique nature of their subjects. National Portrait Gallery, until October 9. Tickets from portrait.gov.au.

