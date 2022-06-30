Don't change the channel - two of the country's biggest drag powerhouses, Art Simone and Etcetera Etcetera, are bringing their national tour, As Seen On TV, to Canberra. With 15 years of drag under their corsets, they both appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under earlier this year and are now bringing their fabulousness to the Canberra Theatre. Come along for the ride as they break the fourth wall and perform side-splitting numbers. Friday, 8pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Tickets from $55 from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.