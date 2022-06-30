Technically the exhibition has been open since June 25, but with this year's winner of the National Photographic Portrait Prize announced on Friday, this weekend is the perfect time to check it out. All 50 finalists will be on show, reflecting the distinctive vision of Australia's aspiring and professional portrait photographers, and the unique nature of their subjects. National Portrait Gallery, until October 9. Tickets from portrait.gov.au.
Heathcliff? It's me, Cathy. And I'm heading to the National Portrait Gallery for the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever. All of Canberra's Cathies have rustled up some red outfits to pay homage to the artistic stylings of Kate Bush and her song Wuthering Heights, which is based on the Emily Brontë book. The Huxleys, an Australian performance art duo, will be joining the performance to dazzle. Saturday, 10.30am. National Portrait Gallery. Free event.
Advertisement
Enjoy an evening of the highest highs and the lowest lows with an exploration of poetry by Elizabeth Barrett Browning, Shakespeare and Emily Dickinson alongside energetic dance numbers and the music of Sondheim. A cast of five, accompanied by world-class pianist Carl Raffety on a grand piano, will fill Belco Arts with sounds in poetic and sung form. Wednesday to Saturday, July 2, at 8pm. Belconnen Arts Centre. Tickets from $45 from belcoarts.com.au.
The Canberra Comedy Club welcomes Ellen Briggs to the stage this week. Ellen Briggs is a regular on MMM Gold Coast and ABC Radio and appeared on Channel 10's Hughesy We Have A Problem, as well as being one of the writers on The Kinne Show for several years. Also appearing this week will be MC Emo Parsonson, Jeffery Charles, Caitlyn Maggs, newcomer Callum Doherty and more. Wednesday, 7.30pm. Verity Lane Market. Tickets from $22 from canberracomedyclub.com.au.
Amy Shark is embarking on her biggest tour ever, and she hits Canberra this week. The I Said Hi and Adore singer scored nine nominations at the 2018 ARIA Awards and four wins, including Album Of The Year, Best Female Artist and Best Pop Release. The singer has toured internationally and performed on US TV including The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Thursday, 7.30pm and Friday, 8pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Tickets from $93.50 from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Returning to Australia for the first time since its sold-out tour of 2019, the award-winning entertainment podcast The Allusionist is back with an all-new stage show, Your Name Here. The show's linguistic pincers get stuck into words that come from people's names: eponyms. Join host Helen Zaltzman and musician Martin Austwick for a fun, fascinating and irreverent adventure into the chaotic world of words. Thursday, 7pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Tickets from $40 from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Don't change the channel - two of the country's biggest drag powerhouses, Art Simone and Etcetera Etcetera, are bringing their national tour, As Seen On TV, to Canberra. With 15 years of drag under their corsets, they both appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under earlier this year and are now bringing their fabulousness to the Canberra Theatre. Come along for the ride as they break the fourth wall and perform side-splitting numbers. Friday, 8pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Tickets from $55 from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Michael Winters' new exhibition, My Greece, opens at the Belconnen Arts Centre on Friday. It aims to show how much of his creative life is entwined with Greece. After a lecturer at art school instilled in him the desire to visit Greece in 1965, the artist began a long creative relationship with the country. My Greece is a survey of Winters' Greek linocuts from 1995 to 2022. Saturday to Friday. Continues until August 21. Belconnen Arts Centre. Free.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.