Third virus wave biggest killer: study

By Kaitlyn Offer
June 27 2022 - 6:46am
The findings reinforce the need for adequate resources for ICUs, especially in times of high demand.

Four times as many COVID-19 patients were admitted to intensive care during Australia's third wave of the virus compared with the first two combined, research suggests.

