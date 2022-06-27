The Canberra Times

'Arbitrary' super payment threshold to end

By Colin Brinsden, Aap Economics and Business Correspondent
Updated June 27 2022 - 6:50am, first published 6:49am
The axing of a $450 pay threshold will help women and gig economy workers build up superannuation.

Hundreds of thousands of Australians will be better off in retirement when the superannuation income threshold payment is dropped on July 1.

