Technocracy is enabling Putin's war on the West

Vast bureaucracies that must consult everything and everyone before deciding, let alone acting. Germany, for example, keeps asserting its pro-Ukraine stance at the public and political levels, but it's administrative structures have in fact failed to produce a single howitzer for Ukraine. Processes continue with no real results.



The incapacity to deal with the personal motivations and behaviours of a despot. It is a huge strategic error to think that Putin, a former KGB agent who has now publicly stated his imperial intentions, looks at the West the same way the West looks at him. Yet President Macron, in particular, continues to defer to Putin's ego needs, as if they were somehow normal.



The blind spot that other governments - say, Putin's - necessarily live by similar norms. It's downright stupid to think that government under an autocrat - based on loyalty - is in any way similar to that in a democracy. Yet stupidity is a usual product of groupthink.



The tendency toward "safe" internal compromises, which are flawed because they are just that - compromises - rather than positions of principle. The risk management that technocracies follow basically rules out all but the safest options. Hence, broad diplomatic virtue signals win out over tougher strategies like spending money on weapons.

