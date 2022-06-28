As Canberra faces rising COVID-19 case numbers, the ACT records its fifth record day of hospitalisations.
ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith has warned the ACT is experiencing another wave of infections.
There were 121 people with COVID-19 in hospital in the 24 hours to Tuesday 8pm.
Of those, no patients are in the ICU and none are on ventilation.
The ACT recorded 1159 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours until 8pm Tuesday.
The ACT's COVID-19 death toll is 78.
An outbreak in a cancer ward at Canberra Hospital has contributed to the dramatic rise in COVID hospitalisations.
The BA.5 Omicron subvariant is expected to drive an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations over the coming weeks, as Ms Stephen-Smith said modelling had indicated the ACT was experiencing another wave of infections.
COVID-19 cases are again on the rise across Australia, with the latest Omicron sub-variant BA.4/BA.5 on track to become the major strain.
More than 200,000 cases and almost 330 virus-related deaths have been recorded across the country over the past week.
Authorities say BA.4/BA.5 represented more than 30 per cent of specimens in NSW in the week ending June 18, up from 23 per cent the previous week.
A similar patter has emerged in Queensland, while traces of BA.4/BA.5 in Victoria's metro and regional wastewater have "risen significantly, indicating increasing transmission", according to Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.
First identified in catchments in April, the variant now accounts for 17 per cent of Victorian infections and is forecast to overtake BA.2 as the state's dominant strain within weeks.
-With AAP
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
