Australia's growing appetite for creature comforts in nature

What's nice about the current arrangements (or lack of them, as is usually the case) is that our nature feels more... well, natural. Without kiosks on hiking trails or shops beside lakes, it's easier to lose yourself in the sounds of the landscapes, their dramatic vastness, and the appearance of remoteness (one of the best things about Australia's natural sites is that even the ones within cities feel like untouched wilderness). As soon as there's a store with electricity, credit card facilities, and wifi, it ruins the illusion, as if shaking us from a dream. So much of our modern world already intrudes on our serenity, so why take away these oases of peace.