The Canberra Times

Australia's growing appetite for creature comforts in nature

Michael Turtle
By Michael Turtle
July 2 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There's always going to be debate about putting shops and accommodation in protected natural areas. Picture: Shutterstock

During a long hike through the forest of the Czech Republic, as I get closer to the top of a mountain, I reach the pinnacle of my walk. Not the summit, not a panoramic view, not even some moment of self-discovery. No, what I've found up here amongst the dense wilderness is a man selling beer from a keg in an esky.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Turtle

Michael Turtle

Travel writer

Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.