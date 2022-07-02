Australia's growing appetite for creature comforts in nature

During a long hike through the forest of the Czech Republic, as I get closer to the top of a mountain, I reach the pinnacle of my walk. Not the summit, not a panoramic view, not even some moment of self-discovery. No, what I've found up here amongst the dense wilderness is a man selling beer from a keg in an esky.
The Czech Republic has the distinction of having the biggest beer-drinkers per capita in the world, where it's even common for friends to catch up over a breakfast pilsner. Beer production accounts for about one per cent of GDP and, during my stay, I find myself increasingly adding to that economic output (even though it costs less than a dollar for a pint of local beer).
So, having become immersed in the Czech drinking culture, I'm not surprised to find this one-man makeshift pub in the middle of a national park. And my elation comes not from the alcohol content of the beer, but it's crisp coldness and refreshing taste. Any refrigerated liquid would've hit the spot on this sweaty climb, when the only other option is a half-bottle of tepid water in my backpack.
It's taken me a couple of years of domestic travel to realise that mid-hike refreshments like this are quite a foreign concept. In Australia, national parks have very little commercial development beyond their central zone (if at all). You won't find a cafe at the end of a hike in Kakadu, food stalls on the climb to the top of Mount Kosciuszko, or shops along the trails at Freycinet. If you want a drink on the way, you'll need to bring it - although keeping it cold may be more challenging than the walk itself.
I think back to the humid trek along the Great Wall of China, where vendors lug huge boxes up the ancient stairs to sell drinks and snacks to tourists. I don't think I've climbed a mountain in Austria where there isn't an inn serving hearty hot meals and schnapps at the top. Even trekking through remote parts of Tajikistan, there was always an entrepreneurial local at the campsites who had brought in cases of beer on a donkey's back.
So, is this something we want to see more of in Australia, or is it better our way? I think there are certainly arguments either side.
What's nice about the current arrangements (or lack of them, as is usually the case) is that our nature feels more... well, natural. Without kiosks on hiking trails or shops beside lakes, it's easier to lose yourself in the sounds of the landscapes, their dramatic vastness, and the appearance of remoteness (one of the best things about Australia's natural sites is that even the ones within cities feel like untouched wilderness). As soon as there's a store with electricity, credit card facilities, and wifi, it ruins the illusion, as if shaking us from a dream. So much of our modern world already intrudes on our serenity, so why take away these oases of peace.
Yet, on the other hand, there is a good reason why you find refreshment stalls at so many natural sites around the world - because that's what people want. (The very basic economic logic suggests they wouldn't exist if they weren't popular.) It is nice to have a cold drink on a hot day, to eat something you didn't have to carry in on your back, to have a proper coffee even though everything else around you may be rudimentary. Plus, there's the safety aspect of being able to get water when you're far from other facilities.
I suspect one of the things that makes some Australians reluctant to spend more (if any) time out in the bush is the lack of amenities (coupled with the related hassle of needing to carry in supplies - even just for a day hike). I quite enjoy popping into the supermarket and filling a backpack with muesli bars, bread rolls, and a selection of fillings, but not everyone is Bear Grylls. (Yes, I just equated buying cheese and ham at the deli with the adventures of an extreme survivalist, but the point remains - that's how some potential travellers see it.)
Some national parks already have commercial sites within them. For example, if you're doing the 26-kilometre Coast Track through the Royal National Park, there is a kiosk at Wattamolla that is at least open on weekends. And over the past couple of years, I've written in this column about excellent food and accommodation options in places like Mungo, Lamington, and Undara Volcanic National Parks. But I've also discovered there's no convenient food and drink at the end of popular hikes in places like Kings Canyon, Flinders Chase, or even Namadgi.
There's always going to be debate about putting shops and accommodation in protected natural areas, between those who favour the purity of no development and those who think there needs to be facilities to support people to visit. If anything, though, things are moving towards more amenities, not less. Just last week we saw the announcement from the NSW government of new infrastructure for a four-day walk through the rainforest of Dorrigo National Park, and it's only been about six months since the Victorian government opened new huts for the multi-day hike through the Grampians.
Of course, these examples are hardly pubs in the forest or vendors with iceboxes full of cola - but they are an acknowledgement that we are looking for new ways to spend days in our natural sites. Perhaps as domestic travel remains more popular than ever, this is a topic that needs more discussion.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
