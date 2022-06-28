A woman who recorded a breath alcohol test of 0.194 admitted to drink driving before speeding off and smashing up a car, police said.
They claimed at about 9pm on Monday night, a Taylor resident approached a woman who had parked her green Holden Commodore in his driveway.
The driver told him she was having car problems and would call someone for help.
But when the man heard the car fail to start on several occasions, he checked on the driver who allegedly told him she had been drinking.
According to police, despite the man urging the woman not to drive but call for help, she drove off at about 9.40pm. The man then called police.
ACT police said officers patrolled Taylor at about 10pm, and found a black Ford Mustang with damage to its front wheel and fender.
"Following skid marks from the Mustang, officers located a green Holden Commodore with front passenger-side damage about 250 metres away," police said.
"About 10.50pm, police observed a woman walking towards the registered address of the green Commodore's owner.
"The woman refused to answer questions in relation to the location of her vehicle, and after she was cautioned and arrested, a search located keys matching the Commodore on her person."
Police said the woman returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.194 and was served with an immediate suspension notice, suspending her ACT licence for 90 days.
She will face the ACT Magistrates Court today charged with level four drink driving, not giving particulars to the owner of damaged property after a crash and damaging property.
Detective Inspector Dave Craft said he was frustrated by the incident.
"There's no justifiable reason to drink and drive, especially at levels like this," he said.
"It's fair to say it's just luck that it was only a couple of damaged cars in this case, instead of someone being seriously injured or killed."
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
