The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Health authorities investigating COVID outbreak in Canberra Hospital cancer ward

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated June 28 2022 - 12:39am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Health authorities are investigating how a COVID-19 outbreak developed in a cancer ward at Canberra Hospital but are confident it will be fully suppressed by the end of the week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.