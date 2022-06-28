A woman accused of googling whether using cloth to wipe a gun does "really eliminate fingerprints or is this strictly a Hollywood fantasy?" has pleaded not guilty to charges arising from an alleged debt-related bashing and drugging of a man.
Natalie Marie Hyde, 43, appeared via phone in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday when she pleaded not guilty to joint commission aggravated robbery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possessing a prohibited substance.
The prosecution alleges that in the early hours of June 9, Hyde and two men, yet to be identified, arrived at an ACT government-provided house in Conder where the complainant was with co-defendant Haylie Sibley and her male accomplice.
Hyde, who the court previously heard had prior convictions, hit the complainant a number of times on the back of the head, causing it to split open and bleed.
The 43-year-old then filled a drinking glass with a "clear water-like thick substance" and forced the complainant, who believed it was the drug GHB, to drink it.
The alleged facts state that the complainant then "overheard one of the males talking about killing him and that they would have no choice".
Fearing for his life, he asked and was allowed to use the bathroom where he escaped through a window before calling police.
A few days later, officers executed a search warrant at a Gordon residence and found Hyde, methylamphetamine and an iPhone she used at the time.
A forensic review of the phone showed Google searches related to removing evidence, including "does wiping a gun with a cloth really eliminate fingerprints or is this strictly a Hollywood fantasy?"
Prior to Hyde's involvement, Sibley and the complainant arranged to meet at the Conder premises.
There, Sibley's male accomplice demanded the complainant hand over money owed to Hyde.
Alleged facts state the man swung a wrench at the complainant's head, narrowly missing it, before ordering him inside the residence.
He then punched the complainant a number of times while Sibley took the complainant's mobile phone to access his banking applications and MyGov account.
Following her arrest, Sibley, who is also before the court, told police she was under duress.
Hyde, who was refused bail and did not apply for it again on Tuesday, is scheduled to re-appear in court on August 9.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
