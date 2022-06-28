The Canberra Times
Natalie Marie Hyde pleads not guilty in ACT court to charges from alleged Conder drugging, bashing

By Toby Vue
June 28 2022 - 7:30pm
Natalie Hyde, 43, has pleaded not guilty to charges arising from an alleged debt-related bashing of a man in June. Picture: Facebook

A woman accused of googling whether using cloth to wipe a gun does "really eliminate fingerprints or is this strictly a Hollywood fantasy?" has pleaded not guilty to charges arising from an alleged debt-related bashing and drugging of a man.

