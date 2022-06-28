A vacant block of land in Canberra's inner north has sold for $59.3 million at an online auction on Tuesday.
Released by the Suburban Land Agency the site, known as block 4, section 57 in Turner, has potential for up to 477 residential dwellings.
The 16,303-square-metre block is located along Northbourne Avenue and is bordered by Forbes and Greenway streets.
Bidding kicked off at $32 million and increased quickly until an offer of $42 million was placed, putting the block officially on the market.
From there, a $50 million bid was placed and bids increased in smaller increments.
After nearly 20 minutes of bidding, the hammer fell with a final offer of $59.3 million.
Originally part of a larger block known as block 2, section 57 Turner, the site has been split into two and the remaining 7068-square-metre area will be considered for a build-to-rent project.
The land has been empty for several years after an attempt to sell it in 2019 fell over.
It was originally up for sale as a larger block offered as part of a package with the former Northbourne Flats site in Braddon, which sits on the opposite side of the avenue.
A pair of Canberra developers had plans to build a development across the two blocks that included 200 apartments, social housing and a city farm.
When the sale fell through, the blocks were split. Developer JWLand purchased the 15,607-square-metre Braddon site in 2020 for $28 million.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
