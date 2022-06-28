Amid day-one excitement and the burning revolt over the Albanese government's staffing arrangements for the crossbenchers in the 47th Parliament, the 35 new members of the class of '22 have arrived and are in the House for "pollie school".
The 35 culturally and socially diverse new members of the House of Representatives who were elected on May 21 are finding their feet and their way around Parliament House on day one of parliamentary orientation.
Advertisement
The new members include the expanded crossbench of 12 in the lower house, including the independent member for Kooyong Monique Ryan, member for Goldstein Zoe Daniel and new Greens members such as member for Griffith Max Chandler-Mather and member for Ryan Libby Watson-Brown.
READ MORE
There are also new members for the major parties including Labor member for Hunter Dan Repacholi, member for Reid Sally Sitou and member for Swan Zaneta Mascarenhas.
The Speaker of the 46th Parliament, Andrew Wallace, welcomed the Class of '22 to the "awesome" chamber and imparted some age-old advice.
"Don't take yourself too seriously," the soon to be replaced Speaker said.
"Whilst it is a great honour to be in this place .. remember your friends. Sometimes those friends are from across the aisle.
"It is important that when you are in this place that you build good relationships not just with those who are sitting around you in those slots.
"Always remember, no matter how long you are this place, treat people with respect on the way up because chances are you will meet the same people on the way down."
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.