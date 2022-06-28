The Canberra Times

Times Past: June 29, 1991

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
June 28 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page on this day in 1991 reported there had been a short supply of lunches at Parliament House the previous day, after a strike by catering staff left those on the Hill hungry.

