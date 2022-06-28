Everyone loves a little company over a coffee and a new cafe in Deakin has that philosophy at its core.
Managed by local chef Zachary Calway and Wally Rao, the founder of EQ Cafe and Lounge and various other recognised cafés in Canberra, Deakin & Me promises to be all about good coffee, good food and good company.
"It's how we came up with the name," Calway said.
"Of course, we want to be serving up great food and drinks, that should be a given, especially with the high calibre of cafes in Canberra. But we really wanted to ensure we created a feel-good space, where people connect with people."
The all-day menu features a selection of beloved breakfast and lunch classics, alongside some of their own creations.
"We offer dishes like a traditional eggs benedict, but we've made them our own with a spiced pulled pork, poached Hunter Valley free-range eggs, spinach and our signature hollandaise on a deliciously seedy bagel," Calway said.
Other highlights include a braised tomato and chorizo baked eggs with chickpeas, winter veg, whipped feta, fresh herbs and a garlic toasted sourdough, or the super bowl with beetroot hummus, seasoned avocado, sumac pumpkin, brown rice, charred broccolini, pickled cabbage, kale and grain textures, with your choice of added protein.
"Because we're located within a business district, we've also included a deli cabinet filled with fresh daily-made lunch options that are perfect for those who want something quick, easy and on-the-go," says Calway.
The menu allows diners to enjoy a relaxed sit-down early breakfast through to a brunch and lunch with a glass of wine or even a naughty cocktail.
"We've included a few harder drinks like a mimosa, espresso martini or a negroni, to enjoy, no matter the time of day. There's no judgment here," says Calway.
Canberra interior designers Studio & You have designed the space so it can easily transform into a function space hosting up to 100 people.
It's contemporary, stylish and inviting, featuring the building's original 1980's terracotta tiles mixed with industrial elements such as exposed high ceilings and beams, sage green panelled walls, hanging greenery and an abundance of natural light.
"It's light, airy and a stunning backdrop for any event, whether it's a baby or bridal shower, a milestone birthday or even a corporate function," Calway said.
"It also has a really beautiful indoor, outdoor flow. In the warmer months, the landscaped outdoor courtyard is a beautiful place for cocktails and canapes under our striped umbrellas in the afternoon or perhaps even a canopy of fairy lights at night."
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
