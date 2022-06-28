I have heard countless stories of women not finding services or practitioners, of negative responses when they approach doctors and of having to travel hours for healthcare. Access to abortion is still a lottery depending on where you live, how much money you have or who you are. People of colour, those living in remote and regional areas, and those unable to afford the costs of privatised services are the most affected - not to mention non-binary and trans people, who also need access to these services. Our objective must be for governments to treat abortion services like other healthcare and ensure they are provided through our public hospitals, fee-free and covered by Medicare. This will provide access to all those who need it and also remove the stigma and shame by normalising one of the safest medical procedures. We deserve nothing less.