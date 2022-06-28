Cleared of the spicy cough, Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton will be back in action for the Raiders' Sunday afternoon game against the Dragons in Wollongong.
Wighton missed out on Game Two of State of Origin with the NSW Blues and Canberra's last game against Newcastle after testing positive to COVID-19, but is now ready to return to club duties this weekend for the Green Machine, dropping Matt Frawley out of the 17.
Advertisement
Also returning is Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad who was greenlit after a hamstring injury kept him sidelined late last month. The former fullback has been named on the bench in place of youngster James Schiller who suffered a shoulder injury and is expected to be out for up to three weeks.
New Zealand internationals Joe Tapine and Jordan Rapana and Queensland Maroons prop Josh Papalii will be looking to continue their strong representative form when they rejoin the Raiders in round 16, with a spot in the top-eight within reach.
The Raiders are currently 11th on the NRL ladder, with the Dragons two points ahead in eighth. The game on Sunday is an excellent chance for Canberra to edge their way into the top half of the table and stake their claim for premiership contention.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS:
The remaining nine rounds of the NRL regular season will see the Raiders take on the Dragons twice, the Storm, Warriors, Titans, Panthers, Knights, Sea Eagles and Tigers.
Corey Horsburgh said the team has been building nicely after a rocky start to the year, and if they can maintain an 80-minute performance over the next few weeks, the competition ladder will soon look very different.
"If we can play both halves of footy we'll be probably top-four," the bench prop said.
"It's a concentration thing. Like [last round against Newcastle] we got to 14-nil and then it was just a dip in mentality.
"We've got to keep that mentality high and just keep doing what works, and I think that's the key to winning footy games.
"We've got the group here, we've just got to keep playing good footy and take our opportunities. If we get in that eight, we'll shake up the comp."
The Dragons are unchanged from last round with captain Ben Hunt named despite suffering a leg injury playing for the Maroons.
NRL ROUND 16
Sunday: St George Illawarra Dragons v Canberra Raiders at WIN Stadium, 4pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ryan Sutton, 16. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad. 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Matt Frawley, 19. Corey Harawira-Naera. 20. Trey Mooney. 21. Semi Valemei, 22. Adrian Trevilyan.
Dragons squad: 1. Cody Ramsey, 2. Mat Feagai, 3. Moses Suli, 4. Zac Lomax, 5. Mikaele Ravalawa, 6. Talatau Amone, 7. Ben Hunt (c), 8. Jack de Belin, 9. Andrew McCullough, 10. Blake Lawrie, 11. Jack Bird, 12. Jayden Su'a, 13.Tariq Sims. Interchange: 14. Moses Mbye, 15. Frances Molo. 16. Aaron Woods, 17. Michael Molo.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.