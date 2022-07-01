Lying Beside You, the third in the Cyrus Haven series, is full of moments like this. Two women have gone missing, another has been sexually assaulted. The only witness is Evie Cormac, the troubled teenager who was introduced in the first book of the series Good Girl, Bad Girl in 2019. Evie has a special power, she knows when you're lying, but she too is coming to terms with the horrific details of her past.