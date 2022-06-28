This is not a facile pulpit call to cancel casual sex; rather, it is a call to imbibe our young with a counter narrative: "you are of inestimable worth. You are infused with inherent dignity and value. This worth is inviolable. It transcends gender, sexuality, social status, ethnicity, colour, and creed. Endowed with this objective truth, it behoves you to not only honour and reverence your own humanity in all its fullness, but that of others as well".