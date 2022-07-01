The Canberra Times
Home/Video
Opinion

From Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, to nude solstice swims, let's embrace bodies at all ages and stages

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
July 1 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I had issue this week with a Canberra Times colleague, the esteemed Steve Evans, following a story he wrote as a follow-up to a story I wrote. Still following?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.