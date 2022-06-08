For the 2022 financial year, compulsory HELP loan repayments begin when your annual taxable income exceeds $47,014. If you have HELP debt and earn more than the threshold in a financial year, let your employer know so repayments can be taken directly from your pay. It's important to remember it's your responsibility to let your employer know so the appropriate amount can be taken out each pay period. Otherwise, you could have to pay additional tax when you lodge your return.