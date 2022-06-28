The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Australia v England: Lessons of brutal Test debut haven't faded for Slipper

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated June 28 2022 - 7:16am, first published 4:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Slipper has learnt plenty since his Test debut against England in 2010. Picture: Andrew Phan/Wallabies media

James Slipper can laugh about it now, but 12 years ago there were certainly no jokes being made at Subiaco Oval.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.