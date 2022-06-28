James Slipper can laugh about it now, but 12 years ago there were certainly no jokes being made at Subiaco Oval.
It was supposed to be the greatest night of the youngster's burgeoning career, a Test debut against England just six days after his 21st birthday.
Advertisement
Injected into the game in the 66th minute, the prop packed down against an imposing front row that had dominated the Australian forwards all night.
The carnage at the scrum continued while Slipper was on the field, fellow prop Salesi Ma'afu sin binned and the side conceded a second penalty try late in the contest.
Slipper and the Wallabies had the last laugh, however, Australia prevailing 27-17.
Twelve years and 114 Test matches later, the veteran's career comes full circle when the two teams return to Perth for the first time since that contest back in 2010.
It was certainly a trial by fire but Slipper has come to thank the English for their ruthlessness during his debut.
"I've come a long way," Slipper said. "My career's been a bit of a journey, a few ups and downs. It was a time of my life that I'm extremely proud off, I was only 21 at the time.
"That's 12 years ago now, there's been a lot of games since that night. We got the win but the scrum didn't go to plan. It was a great occasion and a great learning curve. It really set up where I needed to get to as a young prop."
Slipper joined the Brumbies in 2019, the move to Canberra rejuvenating his career after a controversial exit from the Reds.
This week has provided a chance to reflect on the highs and the lows and he's eager to help Australia snap an eight-game losing streak against the English.
"What's special about [this weekend] is I get to play England over [in Perth]," Slipper said. "I've always enjoyed my games against England, they've always been tough. No matter who's won on the day, it's always been a big battle.
"We had a great game against them in the World Cup in 2015 but they've obviously had the wood over us since then."
While Slipper has spent some time reflecting on his rugby career, he won't be distracted by the task at hand.
It's a challenge that has been made tougher by the loss of Harry Johnson-Holmes and Taniela Tupou's battle with a calf injury.
Slipper said the Tongan Thor is touch and go to be ready for Saturday night's first Test.
Tupou's potential absence has raised the possibility of Slipper switching from loose-head to tight-head prop.
While not his preferred position, it is one he has filled in the international arena, most recently in Australia's loss to England at Twickenham last November.
Should he be called upon to pack down on the right-hand side of the scrum, Slipper said he will be up to the task.
Advertisement
"I've been covering both sides," the prop said. "There's been a few niggles in the squad, so I've had to make sure I know both sides, the roles and the details around that and be prepared for whatever I have to do.
"I was fortunate enough that I played a lot of the early part of my career at tight-head, but that was with the old scrum laws. It's slightly different now, but I've had time in the saddle there, that gives me a bit of confidence."
The injuries to Australian front rowers will have the English licking their lips, the visitors looking to dominate up front.
The loss of Tupou in particular looks set to hurt the Wallabies both at the scrum and in general play.
For Brumbies assistant coach Laurie Fisher, there is no replacing the powerful 26-year-old, but Slipper will provide his own unique skill set that could turn the opening Test in Australia's favour.
"James is one of the few players in world rugby who's equally accomplished on both sides of the scrum," Fisher said.
Advertisement
"He prefers loose-head but we saw last year on the spring tour when he was required to play tight-head he did a superb job.
"He'll be up to the task. He won't have the destructive effect Taniela Tupou has at the scrum, but he'll lay a platform."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.