There's some real first day of school vibes up on the Hill today as Parliament House begins parliamentary orientation or "pollie school".
The 35 new House of Representative members of the class of '22 have been learning the ropes of parliament to be ready for the first sitting week.
Advertisement
On Friday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese infuriated crossbench MPs in lower house and in the Senate when he advised them that the number of parliamentary advisers would be slashed from four to one.
In the fresh week, the member for Curtin Kate Chaney described the teal independents as "all quite resourceful women" while the new member for North Sydney Kylea Tink is also seeking a meeting with Mr Albanese when he returned from his Europe trip.
"I think one of the things to note really is that [at] this stage, all we've received is a letter from the Prime Minister proposing that our staff number has been reduced," the new MPs told reporters.
"I think we're all very hopeful of meeting with the Prime Minister when he returns and actually having a constructive conversation around what resources we will need to do the job we've been asked to do by our community."
Meanwhile the new federal Labor member for Hunter Dan Repacholi declared he will be a "big voice for the Hunter" and his position on coal does not put him at odds with the rest of the ALP.
Meanwhile, it's a big day for data nerds as the Australian Bureau of of Statistics revealed the full extent of the 2021 census on Tuesday.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.