World Cup in Fainga'a's sights after Brumbies exit

Folau Fainga'a has revealed the opportunity to allow the next generation of ACT Brumbies hookers to step up played a key role in his decision to depart the club.
The 27-year-old will link up with the Western Force next season, the move officially announced on Tuesday after months of speculation.
Fainga'a's departure clears the way for the likes of Lachlan Lonergan, Billy Pollard and Connal McInerney to step forward in the battle for the No.2 jumper.
Lonergan and McInerney have played for the Wallabies and Pollard is a member of the Australia A squad for next month's Pacific Nations Cup.
With so much depth at the position, Fainga'a recognised it was not feasible for the Brumbies to carry four elite hookers in their squad.
He is, however, looking forward to taking on his old teammates next season.
"You've got four world-class hookers at the Brumbies and you've got young Billy Pollard coming up," Fainga'a said. "It was time for someone to move on. I still wanted to stay in Australia, Perth was on top of the list.
"I've got Rob Valetini chirping up already, Pete Samu as well. It will be quite the match-up (against the Brumbies) next year."
Fainga'a is currently bunkered down on the Sunshine Coast with his former Brumbies and future Force teammates in Wallabies camp as the side prepares for the first Test against England in Perth on Saturday night.
It's a series the hooker will likely play a key role, both teams expecting a physical battle up front.
Fainga'a is locked in a battle with uncapped NSW Waratah Dave Porecki for the starting role, the pair bringing different attributes to the team.
With the Wallabies determined to dominate both the scrum and lineout, Fainga'a is eager to make an impact no matter what role coach Dave Rennie assigns him.
"It's going to be huge," he said. "We're going to come up against a world-class pack. I'm sure both packs are preparing well for what's going to be a blockbuster of a series."
While England is the immediate focus, Fainga'a has his sights set on a bigger prize that looms in the distance.
The two-year contract will keep the hooker in Australia until the end of 2024, ensuring he is in the mix for a place in the Wallabies' 2023 World Cup squad.
It's a carrot Fainga'a said was too good to pass up when considering his contract options.
"[The World Cup] is the goal, I'm quite excited to head over to WA next year and add to what they've got over there," he said.
Rennie, for his part, was thrilled to keep the Wallaby in the Australian set-up.
"Folau's re-commitment to Australian rugby is a positive one," Rennie said.
"A strong scrummager and excellent thrower, Folau's been a consistent feature of our team."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
