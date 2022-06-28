Australia's slow take-up of boosters is one of the main reasons why "living with COVID" has become "dying with COVID" with more than 300 deaths a week now being reported. That's almost as many as during January's peak. While daily new cases have dropped substantially from January 14's high of 155,370, a staggering 6,684,440 Australians have caught COVID - many for the second time since then. That is more than six times the 1,262,000 people who caught COVID between March 2020 and the start of February this year.