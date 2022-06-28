But their choice was taken away by the myth that numbering just six boxes above the line is enough. Not so. In every state the will of people who voted for one or other of the major parties was truncated because their how-to-vote cards did not allocate a preference for the last few contenders for the last seat. The instruction to voters should be to number ALL squares either above the line or below the line. When the fate of the nation's government is at stake a few minutes effort is not much to ask.