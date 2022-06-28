The Canberra Times

Celebrated author Frank Moorhouse used Canberra to write his greatest work

By Sally Pryor
Updated June 28 2022 - 6:28am, first published 6:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author Frank Moorhouse, who has died aged 83, used Canberra as the inspiration for one of his greatest novels. Picture: Ryan Osland

It was on a freezing cold Canberra day, one that began with mist rather than blue skies, that Frank Moorhouse had the epiphany that would lead to the writing of one of his greatest works.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.