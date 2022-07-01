Directed by David Kerr, Man Vs Bee was written in collaboration between Atkinson and Will Davies, one of the creatives behind the Johnny English spy comedies in which Atkinson played a secret agent like James Bond gone wrong. Those comedies were rather disappointing, but Man Vs Bee showcases the best in Atkinson, confirming he can deliver as brilliantly as he did with Mr Bean, and is still at the top of his game. With his particular brand of physical comedy and a minimal script, in pursuit of comic outcomes that are hilarious though telegraphed well in advance, there are moments when slapstick superstar Atkinson will make you laugh till your sides ache.