WA won't commit to abortion law changes

By Michael Ramsey
Updated June 28 2022 - 6:38am, first published 6:35am
Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson conceded WA's abortion laws are out of date.

Western Australia's health minister has acknowledged the state's abortion laws are outdated but stopped short of guaranteeing any immediate changes.

