The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The 2021 Australian census in eight charts

By Wes Mountain
June 28 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: ABS

More than 25 million people Australians sat down on (or around) Tuesday August 20 last year to complete their census.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.