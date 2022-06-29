The Australian National Botanic Gardens is holding a magical event over multiple nights these school holidays.
It is a rare opportunity to venture out on a winter night and see MEGAfauna and the gardens illuminated after dark and be enchanted with a local Gurulidj (Bunyip) story and song.
Individual and family tickets are still available for the event on July 2, 3, 7, 8 and 9, here
Warm yourself from the inside while at MEGAfauna afterDARK!
Pre-purchase a light supper from Pollen cafe of hot soup and a damper roll while booking your afterDARK tickets.
The event is from 5.30pm to 8.30pm throughout the gardens.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
