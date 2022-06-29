Times Past: June 30, 1975

The long awaited opening of Canberra's first miniature train was front page news on this day in 1975.
The idea of the train was put forward by Mr Albert Yelland and Mr Gordon Holbrook. The train, a 1/5 scale model of a Class 36 locomotive, had been in the works for nine years as the men, attempting to bring their dream to life, dealt with frustrations and battles with various government departments.
After two years of working on the train, its initial site was withdrawn, costing the men $8,000.
Their determination unwavering, Mr Yelland and Mr Holbrook applied for a second site in Weston Park, which was approved four years later. The men submitted their plans and yet again waited for approval, which came two years later.
But another roadblock saw the train further delayed. The site was found to be unsuitable. Luckily, a second site in Weston Park became available after issues with it were resolved. By June 1975, the train was up and running.
Mr Yelland died in February 1975, and was unable to see his dream become reality. But his efforts and dedication ensured his vision came to life, and the miniature train can still be seen chugging along in Weston Park to this day.
