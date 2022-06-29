The Canberra Times

Times Past: June 30, 1975

By Isabella Gillespie
June 29 2022 - 2:00pm
Times Past: June 30, 1975

The long awaited opening of Canberra's first miniature train was front page news on this day in 1975.

