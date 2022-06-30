The Anglican School Googong is seeking its fourth principal within 18 months while three of its board members resigned in recent weeks, prompting concerns from parents about leadership instability.
Newly-elected board chair Reverend Ian Marshall said principal Colin May resigned effective July 1 after the cumulative impact of the past two years led him to reassess his priorities regarding family and health.
"Mr May was involved in a serious car accident in mid-December 2021 with significant imposts on his health and wellbeing," Reverend Marshall said.
"Following recovery, he was requested by the board to undertake a range of special projects for the school that would provide opportunities and greatly benefit the learning journey of our current and future students. Some of these matters remain confidential and commercial in confidence."
Mr May was on leave from his role since February. The school was being led by former Burgmann Anglican School principal Steven Bowers. Mr May declined to comment.
Reverend Marshall said an experienced leader from within the Anglican diocese school network would be redeployed to the Googong campus as acting principal for the rest of this year.
"Our community will be informed about the incoming person prior to the commencement of Term 3," he said.
"Going forward, a national recruitment and selection process is already underway. An important component of this process will be to engage with our parents and staff and, most significantly, students to hear their voice.
"We look forward to the appointment of an excellent educator to lead our growing school."
Three board members have also resigned this month, including the board chair Nick Sellars.
Mr May stepped into the principal role in July last year after Merryn Clarksmith resigned as principal in May without giving six months' notice as required under the school's governing documents.
Former board chair Andrew Herring said in a letter to parents last year that Ms Clarksmith resigned for personal reasons.
Reverend Marshall said the board accepted Ms Clarksmith's resignation with all entitlements met in lieu of notice.
A parent group known as Champions of The Anglican School Googong put questions to the school board and the bishop late last year relating to the high turnover of staff and leadership instability at the school.
Through an online petition, the group called for greater transparency of board deliberations and for a new strategic plan for the school, which has been open since 2015.
Professor Lisa Kewley, a former parent of the school, said research showed a high turnover of school leadership had a negative impact on student achievement and other outcomes.
"We are already seeing this impact on teacher departures at The Anglican School Googong," Professor Kewley said.
"The school needs a stable, long-term principal with major changes in the Diocesan leadership and support of the school to ensure the effective recruitment, retention and capacity-building of staff and long-term success of the school."
A Parents and Citizens Association meeting scheduled for Tuesday last week was cancelled hours before it was meant to start.
Reverend Marshall said this was because the board chair resigned in the week leading up to the meeting and other members were not available at short notice. He said the meeting would be held early in Term 3.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
